WINDSOR JUNCTION: The sounds youth in the Band Camp at Joyful Sounds; the good eats from HRM area food trucks; acrobatic performances from Luminosity Circus, including putting fire down their throat, and a fireworks show that wowed the more than 2,500 wrapped up a successful Keloose 2022 at the Windsor Junction Community Centre on Aug. 21.

Family Fun day had Luminosity Circus perform, music from Band Camp students at Joyful Sounds; a water circle and Mi’kmaq song from Theresa Meuse, Cultural educator, fire trucks from Station 45 that enthralled young and old, and The Home Wreckers who were the headliners.

They came on and performed for almost two hours, leading up to the “best fireworks show in HRM.”

Two young kids, at the prompting of emcee Steve Carruthers, led the crowd that was packed into the WJCC in the countdown.

When the crowd hit zero, the fireworks put together from the local crew led by Jim Malone from Fireworks FX went booming over Third Lake.

Because of the fireworks, the bottom half of the big ball field and the beach were closed from around noon as they are every Keloose when the fireworks are held due to explosives on site.

As each firework exploded in the air, there were cheers and awwes from the crowd on the ground. A crowd even gathered across the lake at the park on Foster Avenue and watched the fireworks show.

When the final fireworks went off and the show ended, that concluded Keloose 2022.

Organizers have already confirmed the dates for Keloose 2023. They are Aug. 17-20. Keep an eye on the Keloose.ca page for updates next year.

Among the food trucks that were on hand included Mr Smooth; Millers Kettle Corn; and Jamaican Lee Cuisine.

Here are some photos we snapped of the entertainment that took place at Keloose Family Fun Day.

Of course, Keloose 2022 was not possible without the support of the following businesses.

This sponsor board is located at the WJCC as you enter, and is up to acknowledge the support received.