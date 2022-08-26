BEAVER BANK: A Beaver Bank hockey player will get to lace up his skates a bit closer to home.

On Aug. 24, the Halifax Mooseheads announced they acquired speedy forward Jake Todd of Beaver Bank in a QMJHL trade with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

The Moose sent a 2023 fourth round pick to the Sags for Todd.

During the past two years with the N.S. U-18 hockey league’s Cole Harbour Wolfpack, Todd notched 23 goals and 79 points in 55 games played.

Todd, who is listed at five-foot-nine, 170 pounds, was a third-round pick, 40th overall, of the Sags in the 2021 QMJHL Draft. He shoots left.

The fourth-round pick sent to Chicoutimi from Halifax, originally belonged to Blainville-Boisbriand, and was initially acquired by the Mooseheads in a 2021 trade with Rouyn-Noranda.

That deal saw defenceman Alex Carr head to the Huskies.