SHUBENACADIE: Police are investigating a break-in at a pizza shop in Shubenacadie where money was taken.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were advised of a break-in at Papa K’s Pizza in Shubenacadie on April 13 between 10 p.m. on April 13 and 11 am on April 14.

“Someone gained entry in Papa K’s Pizza in Shubenacadie and stole an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

He said the investigation is continuing.

Anyone who has any information to provide in regard to this crime is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.