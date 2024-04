MILFORD: A teacher from Hants East Rural High has earned an Education Week Award.

The Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) announced on its X account (formerly) twitter the recognition for the teacher at HERH in Milford.

Amanda -Anne Nicholson was honoured fore her exceptional dedication to enhancing & empowering students.

The CCRCE said this is evident through community engagement initiatives like establishing the partnership with Unified Sports.