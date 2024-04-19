Police investigating rocks thrown through window of home

ELMSDALE:Rocks were thrown through two windows at an Elmsdale residence, East Hants RCMP say.

Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP in Enfield, said officers responded April 11 after being informed of the act of vandalism.

“Our officers were told that someone had thrown rocks through two windows at a residence on Hemlock Drive in Elmsdale,” he said.

The incident occurred at approximately 11 p.m.

He said there are no suspects at this time.

“It appears to have been a random act,” said Const. Burns.

Anyone who may have also had any acts of vandalism done to their residences during that time or have any information to provide is asked to contact the East Hants RCMP at (902) 883-7077.