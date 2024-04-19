Annual Alliance Française Plant Sale for Open City 2024

HALIFAX: For Open City 2024, Alliance Francaise will host a new edition of its annual by-donation plant sale.

Rendez-vous on Saturday May 11 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. at 5509 Young Street in Halifax.

Open City 2024

Since its inception in 2012, Open City the unofficial launch to the summer season in.

This local initiative offers a great opportunity to explore Halifax and Dartmouth downtowns, the North End, Spring Garden and Quinpool Road neighborhoods.

This event allows neighbors to (re)discover businesses and historic sites. This year, the event takes place on Saturday, May 11.

Alliance Française Plant Sale

Alliance Française is pleased to invite you to visit the famous historic Hydrostone district and adopt a plant or three.

A selection of cuttings, seeds and mini-gardens donated by fantastic green-thumbed volunteers are waiting to beautify your homes, gardens or balconies.

This year, pedestrians will discover the green space next to the Alliance, where the first built element of the pollinator garden has been designed and built by and for the community with the help of OSO planning + design and with the support of Every one Every day.

Alliance Française Green Funds

This plant sale is by donation.

Donations will be used to make Alliance Française a greener place, and to develop environment-related projects, like the pollinator garden currently being created.

It is also possible to support Alliance Française all year long by donating to the green funds, on Alliance website: www.afhalifax.ca

Useful information

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time : 09:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Location: 5509 Young St, Halifax

Information and registration on Alliance Française in Halifax website.