RCMP catch 28 drivers for stunting between January to March

From the NS RCMP:

DARTMOUTH: As Nova Scotia’s Provincial Police, road safety is a top priority.

In an effort to keep citizens informed about enforcement on our roadways, the RCMP is releasing statistics on stunting charges from January to March.

From January to March 2024, the Nova Scotia RCMP charged 28 drivers with stunting on a number of highways across the province.

The following drivers were caught travelling at speeds that caused significant concern:

166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Grand Pre;

135 km/h in a 80 km/h zone on Belcher St. in Port Williams;

177 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in Debert;

158 km/h in a 90 km/h zone on Highway 101 in Weymouth;

165 km/h in a 110 km/h zone on Highway 104 in Amherst;

Stunting is defined as any person who operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Anyone driving a motor vehicle 50 Km/hr or more, over a speed limit, may be charged with stunting.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for a first offence, six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside license suspension.

Speed is one of the major causes of serious injury and fatal collisions on our roads.

Road safety is a priority for the RCMP and drivers are reminded to make it their priority as well.

If you see someone driving unsafely on our roads, please report it by calling the RCMP at 1-800-803-RCMP (7267). If you believe it is an emergency, call 911.