Brien, Sorhaindo pace Bandits at U15 Major Bantam tournament

LANTZ: A pair of Fall River players showed their skill and speed during the pre-season N.S. Under-15 Major Bantam Hockey League tournament in Lantz over the weekend.

Max Brien, in his rookie campaign in the N.S. U-15, and Jared Sorhaindo keyed the results for the Bedford Bandits during the tournament. Both are from Fall River.

The Bandits also have other players from the Fall River area, and one of those that we’re aware of is Luke Maidment. Others we are not aware of yet.

(In the games we covered at the tournament, he had left the first one early due to injury and didn’t play the second one because of that as well.

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Against the Gulls, Bedford lost 1-0 in what was a great game between the two teams through the 44 minutes, two periods of action.

In the tournament, each period was 22 minutes and any game ending in a tie stayed as that for the result.

Sorhaindo stopped 34 of 35 pucks sent his way in the loss.

Bedford did become a bit undisciplined in this game as the referee blew his whistle plenty for penalties to players on the Bandits.

In total, them and the Gulls combined for 36 penalty minutes – 22 to Bedford.

A Bandit player speeds down the wing. (Healey photo)

A Bedford player and a Ranger race for the puck on Saturday. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the game on Saturday afternoon, they faced the host Rangers Major Bantam, who play regularly out of the East Hants Sportsplex and have several East Hants area and Beaver Bank kids.

We will have a separate recap for their tournament play.

The Bandits got out to a 1-0 lead, before the Rangers rallied back to take a 2-1 lead.

Bedford tied the game late on a goal by Lucas Van Poelgeest, assisted by Max Brien.

The two goalies kept things square from that point on for the final buzzer with the score tied 2-2.

In other games during the tournament, the Bandits lost 5-1 to Dartmouth on Oct. 1; and opened the tournament with a 4-1 win over the Truro Bearcats.

Max Brien protects the puck as he carries it behind the Rangers net. (Healey photo)

A Bedford player eyes an open teammate against the Gulls. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Here are a couple more game action photos from the Bandits games we covered:

A Bedford player tries for a quick play around the Gulls net. (Healey photo)