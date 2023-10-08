Call for proposals open for pair of federal funding streams

WAVERLEY: The call for proposals for two funding streams from the federal government, the New Horizons for Seniors Program – Pan Canadian stream; and Substance Use and Addictions Program, have opened up.

The information was sent out by Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook MP Darrell Samson’s office, located above The Vegetorium in Fall River.

Each of the federal funding streams have their own deadlines to receive proposals up until.

ADVERTISEMENT:

New Horizons for Seniors Program – Pan-Canadian Stream

The 2023-24 call for concepts for the New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) pan-Canadian funding launched yesterday, and is open until November 15, 2023 at 4:00PM Atlantic Time.

Pan-Canadian projects funding supports multi-year projects that use innovative and collaborative approaches in increasing the social inclusion of seniors. Organizations are eligible to receive up to $5 million in funding for projects that support the following objectives:

build the collective capacity of organizations to recognize and address barriers to social inclusion faced by vulnerable seniors

provide access to information, programs, and services for vulnerable seniors to enhance their social inclusion within their communities

support services to seniors as part of action research to better understand effective approaches for increasing the level of social inclusion of vulnerable seniors in their communities

develop innovative approaches to engage and keep senior volunteers to improve their social inclusion in their communities

address systemic barriers that contribute to the social isolation of vulnerable seniors

ADVERTISEMENT:





Samson’s office said they encourage eligible organizations to apply online. For more information around eligibility, please visit the NHSP website here.

Organizations can seek assistance in preparing their applications by reaching out to their nearest NHSP office.

For more information, including details on information sessions, visit the New Horizons for Seniors Program – Pan-Canadian stream website.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Substance Use and Addictions Program

On September 29, Health Canada announced the launch of the 2023 national call for proposals for Health Canada’s Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP).

The deadline to submit applications is November 22, 2023 at 3:00pm Atlantic Time.

In Budget 2023, the federal government committed $144 million to the Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP) that provides funding for a wide range of innovative and evidence-informed projects addressing problematic substance use prevention, harm reduction and treatment initiatives across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Eligible organizations can receive funding for projects that support the following priorities:

Supporting and enhancing the role of People with Lived and Living Experience (PWLLE) within organizations that address substance use across the comprehensive continuum of care

Services and programs that target post treatment aftercare and transition back into the community

Addressing alcohol use disorder

Addressing adult tobacco cessation

For more information, including information about applications and eligibility, please visit Health Canada’s SUAP website. There will also be an information session held October 17, 2023 at 3:00pm Atlantic Time to walk through details such as funding priorities and how to complete an application.

To register, email SUAP at: suap-puds@hc-sc.gc.ca. Be sure to provide your organization’s name, your email address, and the province/territory in which your head office is located.