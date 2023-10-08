FALL RIVER: A crowd of shoppers got a head start on their Christmas shopping on Sept. 30.

The fourth annual Craft in the Park took place in Jamieson Park on Fall River Road in Fall River. It’s located between Ash Lee Jefferson School and Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

Almost 30 crafters were on hand showcasing their works that was available for purchase by those attending.

There seemed to be many people going away with bought items–some even had their arms full of stuff they bought.

Organizers wished to thank all those who came out and bought items and the vendors for participating.

Here are some photos from the event we took when we stopped by:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

{Healey photo)

Building Futures was at the market. (Healey photo)

Amanda MacDonald was smiling to each customer that stopped by her table. (Healey photo)

Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon purchased this item at the market. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)