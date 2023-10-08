Impaired driving charges pending against Nine Mile River man

BELNAN: A 55-year-old man from Nine Mile River is facing impaired driving charges following a motor vehicle collision on Oct. 3.

Const. Preston Burns, the community policing officer with East Hants RCMP, said officers received a 911 call of an MVC on Hwy 214 in Belnan. Local fire departments and EHS also attended.

“Upon arrival our officers members discovered that driver was displaying signs of impairment,” said Const. Burns.

He said the man, 55 from Nine Mile River, was subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

“Amazingly, nobody was injured in the collision,’ said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said the man provided samples of his breath.

As a result, he said, charges of impaired driving are pending against the man.