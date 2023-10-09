Food drive a success for Caring & Sharing Angel Tree

ELMSDALE: Residents in East Hants showed their generosity on Saturday.

The Caring & Sharing Angel Tree Food Bank, and its team of volunteers were at the Elmsdale Superstore for a food drive on Oct. 7.

And those heading in to shop at the Superstore helped collect 6.5 SUV vehicles worth of food and $301 in cash for the food bank.

The volunteers were greeting shoppers as they came in with a list of items they needed.

Once all the bins would get filled they would carry them—some heavy—out to an SUV. Once the SUV would be full, they would take it to the Food Bank to drop it off for sorting later.

We stopped by to take a few photos:

Organizers were thrilled with the result.

“Thank you to everyone who came to help out and especially to those who donated,” organizers told The Laker News.

