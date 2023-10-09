All smiles at Olivia’s Some Run

WAVERLEY: The sun shone on approximately 30 participants in a fundraising run held in support of a young girl from Fletchers Lake.

Olivia Demone suffers from Ataxia Telangiectasia (AT)—also known as Louis-Bar syndrome. The family found out her diagnosis in September 2018.

Ataxia telangiectasia is a rare, neuro-degenerative, autosomal recessive disease-causing severe disability.

On Oct. 7, Olivia’s Some Run was held at McDonald Sports Park in Waverley.

The run took participants through some of the trail systems at the park, located off Champions Way (down past the entrance to Cheema Aquatic Club). It was under five kilometres.

Many of those who were participating wore Olivia’s favourite colour, blue, or swag from being a member of Olivia’s A-T Warriors!.

Dogs were also welcomed on the run but had to be leashed.

A young girl pets Bling the dog before the walk. (Healey photo)

Here are a few photos from Olivia’s Some Run that we snapped before it began:

The participants pose for a group photo before the Some Run begins. (Healey photo)

A young girl and her mom stretch to make sure they’re ready and loose for Olivia’s Some Run. (Healey photo)

Family came out in full force to support Olivia’s Some Run. 9Healey photo)

Bling the dog was raring to get walking and let the others know very well. (Healey photo)