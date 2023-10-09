McLauchlan, Beaton, Hollett power Kings Hockey to weekend wins

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nolan McLauchlan stood on his head stopping 39 of 42 shots he faced in regulation and all three shootout shots leading his Kings Under-16 hockey team to victory over a tough PEI Dukes squad to kickoff play on Thanksgiving weekend.

The N.S. Under-16 AAA Hockey League game between the two clubs was played before approximately 150 fans at Sackville Arena on Oct. 7.

It was a game that saw the Kings come out attacking in the first while the Dukes seemed to still have their bus legs.

But that changed in the second as the Dukes came out flying and pressured hard on the Kings, who seemed to bend but not break from the offensive attack.

A Dukes player slashes the hands a Kings hockey player who is carrying the puck. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The game some good hitting, some questionable penalties, and some moments where it looked like the Kings may unravel with some calls that went against them when there were others that weren’t called.

McLauchlan not only had to stand on his head in the saves department, but also had to withstand extra shots after the whistle including getting run over twice with no repercussions to the offender from the Dukes.

In the shootout, McLauchlan, of Enfield, stopped all three shootout shooters from the PEI entry and the Kings Nic MacIntyre scored once to secure the victory.

Rangers Major Bantam alum Josh Hollett scored twice and added an assist in regulation to lead the Kings offensively. Theo Stapleton had the other tally for the Kings and added an assist.

Max Blackwood of Windsor Junction, Carter Murphy, and Jackson Orchard of Lantz had the other helpers in the contest.

Dukes goalie Matt Rooney stopped 29 of 32 pucks sent his way in regulation.

Kings goalie Nolan McLauchlan goes to clamp down on the puck as Dukes players invade his crease. (Healey photo)

Kings hockey no. 11 battles for the puck along the boards with PEI Dukes player at the Sackville Arena. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A Kings hockey player skates up the ice with the puck. (Healey photo)

Kings goalie Nolan McLauchlan is knocked over by a Dukes player. (Healey photo)

A Kings hockey player eyes a shot on goal. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

At the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, the Kings sent the Western Rebels from Western PEI back home across the Confederation Bridge with a 6-3 loss.

The game was played before about 100 fans in a rink that by late second period had started to show some fog and made it hard for some to see and take photos of the play somewhat.

Nic MacIntyre and Chace Munden of Elmsdale each scored twice as the Kings blew open the close game with a four goal third period, where they took a 6-1 lead into the final stanza.

Dylan Probert and Josh Hollett each had single markers to add to the scoring outburst from the Kings.

Western Rebel Ben Milligan turns and races up the ice with the puck. (Healey photo)

Nate Beaton makes the save on a Rebels shooter. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

A Western Rebel makes a check on the head/helmet of a Kings player along the boards. (Healey photo)

The Kings no. 9 comes in on an offensive break with a teammate and tries to deke whether he is shooting or passing on the play. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Joel Verge was credited with a pair of assists for the winners.

Meanwhile, Jack MacMillan; William Elliott; Jaden Duncan; Theo Stapleton; Josh Hollett; Chace Munden; and Duncan McElmon-Sullivan had single assists for the Kings.

Cam Griffin led the Rebels with a pair of assists.

Rebels goalie Coby Maund was let out to dry on many of the chances the Kings had on him. He was peppered with 37 shots, stopping 31 of them.

Nate Beaton of Beaver Bank turned away 34 of the 37 pucks he saw for the victory in the Kings net.

The Kings are back in action on Oct. 14 at Sackville Arena when they host the Voyageurs in a 5:30 p.m. puck drop.