Canada Soccer names Mya Archibald to U-20 women’s team

FALL RIVER: Mya Archibald has been named to the Canadian squad for the Under-20 CONCACAF Women’s Soccer Championship, to be played this week in the Dominican Republic.

Archibald, a Fall River product suiting up with he Vancouver Whitecaps FC girls team, was among the 21-players announced earlier this week as joining the roster for the May 24 to June 3 championship.

Fellow Nova Scotian Cindy Tye of Halifax will coach the Canadians, who are in the same pool as the U,.S; Jamaica; and Panama for group stage play.

This will mark Canada’s tenth appearance in the competition, having lifted the trophy twice in program history in 2004 and 2008.

Tye said the competition gives Canada’s young players an important opportunity to compete in international matches.

“It allows us to build on our Canadian identity while being faced with different styles of play throughout the tournament. We are excited to get started,” said Tye.



In the group phase, Canada will face Jamaica on Wednesday May 24; Panama on Friday May 26; and the USA on Sunday May 28.

The top-two nations in Canada’s group will advance to the Semi-Finals on Thursday June 1 to face either Mexico, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, or Dominican Republic.

The finals are scheduled for Saturday June 3 with the two finalists and the third-place match winner qualifying for the 2024 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup™.

When told about Archibald making the U-20 roster earlier in the afternoon, Advanced Education Minister and Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong offered his congratulations to Archibald for the accomplishment.

“I think its absolutely amazing,” said Wong. “The Archibald family certainly has some good athletes. The parents must have some good genes.”

He said it’s great that someone from our community has put herself on the national team.

“It’s great that a young lady who came up through our community system and is excelling on the international stage,” he said.

“I think its great news.”

Canada’s matches will be broadcast live on One Soccer, available as a linear channel on Telus Optik TV (Channel 980) and on streaming service fuboTV Canada, as well as online at OneSoccer.ca, via Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV devices and through the OneSoccer app for iOS and Android devices.

The Concacaf Women’s Under-20 Championship provides an important development step towards future Concacaf and FIFA youth competitions and more importantly a step towards competing at the international level for Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team at Concacaf, FIFA and Olympic tournaments.

Players in the competitions are all born in 2004 or later, with each Concacaf nation selecting players for the Concacaf Women’s U-20 Championship.