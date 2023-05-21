Halifax’s Butcher grabs first career Pro Stock Tour checkered flag

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: Finally.

Jarrett Butcher can scratch getting his first-ever East Coast International Pro Stock Tour win off his bucket list as he crossed the finish line ahead of all the other competitors on May 20 in the tour’s season opening Cummins 150 at Scotia Speedworld before a fair sized crowd.

Butcher, piloting the no. 54 Atlantic Tiltload hot rod out of Porters Lake, took the lead just before half-way and never looked back.

He has 62 career starts on the Series, with 18 top-five finishes, but was not able to close the deal until now.

As he climbed from his race car at the finish line, the look of relief was on his face as he was greeted by mom Ann and other team members to congratulate him.

Other race competitors also made their way over, like Jordan Veinotte, to wish him congrats.

The high side worked good for Jarrett Butcher as he passes the 08 of Nic Naugle during the Cummins 150. (Healey photo)

Nicholas Naugle in the 08 from Dartmouth impressed in the season opener, coming under the checkers second.

Reigning Series Champion Craig Slaunwhite (Terence Bay, NS) held off a pack of three hungry drivers to take third at the line ahead of Greg Proude (Springvale, PE), Mike Rodgers (Moncton, NB), and Lucas Oil Rookie Jordan Veinotte (Porters Lake, NS).

Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races kicked off the action on the track. Veinotte and Proude won their Atlantic Tiltload Heat Races which set the field for the Cummins 150.



Donald Chisholm in the no 89 sneaks his nose under the 0 of Matt Vaughan of Lantz. (Healey photo)

Matt Vaughan of Lantz brought home the np. 0 East Coast International machine home in seventh place, after starting further up in the field.

He had finished in third place in the first Atlantic Tiltload heat race.

Shubenacadie’s Steve Lively came home in 10th place in the no. 30 East Coast Financing machine.

Butcher also takes home the R&D Performancentre Most Laps Led Award and the Kenny U Pull Hard Charger after starting seventh on the field.

Veinotte was the Lucas Oil Rookie of the Race. Tylor Hawes (Porter’s Lake, NS) was Rookie of the Race.

The East Coast International Pro Stock Tour makes their long-awaited return to Speedway 660 next Saturday, May 27 at 4:00pm. Tickets are on sale now at www.speedway660.com or www.maritimeprostocktour.com.

Donald Chisholm tries to get a good run out of the corner as the 08 Nic Naugle and 11 of Jordan Veinotte are ready to chomp. (Healey photo)

Greg Proude gets under race winner Jarrett Butcher during action at the Cummins 150. (Healey photo)

adrotate banner=”84″]

Want to stay up to date on all the latest news and developments from the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour? Look no further than our website, www.maritimeprostocktour.com.

Here, you’ll find the most current information on race schedules, results, and standings, as well as news and updates from the drivers and teams.

But that’s not all – you can also follow us on social media to stay in the loop on all things Pro Stock Tour. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram at @prostocktour for the latest news, photos, and videos from the track.

Gary Elliott in the 36 gets into the left side of the no. 0 of Matt Vaughan during the Cummins 150. Ryan Vanoirschot in the 25 goes low to keep from hitting the other two. (Healey photo)

Greg Proude in the no. 29 stays ahead of the no. 08 of Nic Naugle during the Cummins 150. (Healey photo)