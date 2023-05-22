MILFORD: From the stellar voice of Sarah Bradford, a young lady who an up-and-comer in the music scene, to the HERH Cheer squad, to the lovely performances put on by TBA TBA, there was a plenty of talent on display for the crowd on May 18.

It was the first Tigers Got Talent Variety show since COVID-19 pandemic had forced them to stop the concerts. But for the first one back, they didn’t seem to miss a beat in the show at Hants East Rural High School.

The show even had a good 15 minutes of comedy courtesy of jokes from Vice Principal Lee Anne Arsenault, who is retiring at the end of this school year.

Students who are in HERH’s play The Wizard of Oz even made an appearance giving the crowd a taste of what they will see in mid June when the play is performed at the AV room.

Sarah Bradford performs her original song North Star. (Healey photo)

Bradford, a name East Hants residents will want to keep an eye on as she is going places, performed a pair of songhs, including an original titled North Star.

With her voice, she reminds several people of another local artist who attended HERH and is now in Nashville performing and continuing her music making, Makayla Lynn.

She is a student at Joyful Sounds Music Studio in Fall River.

VIDEO: this young girls voice reminds me of another East Hants singer who’s now in Nashville. Keep an eye out for Sarah #EastHants #ElmsdaleNS pic.twitter.com/N19noKBjBN — The Laker News – Pat Healey 🇨🇦 (@ReprtrPatHealey) May 19, 2023

The Mi’kmaq song Strong Women is sung for the crowd. (Healey photo)

Here is a look at some of those who amde the variety show possible:

Hosts: Leo Paul and Stefanie Perry

Skylear Frizzell: Tap routine Muppet show theme

HERH Music Club band: led by Gary Foley

Strong Woman Song: Danielle Gloade, Stefanie Perry & Kris Bonang:

Comedy routine: Lee Anne Arsenault

Cheer team routine (Led by teacher Jelissa Rushton)

Scene from Wiz of OZ promo for play: June 16th & 17th

Impressions: Skylar Frizzel

Locked out of Heaven: Lillian Glasgow & Maia Liberatore: I will survive: Norah Lemieux:

Toxic : Norah Lemieux & Kennedy Chisholm:

Old faves: Gary & Claire Foley Creep: Sarah Bradford North Star (original song): Sarah Bradford

HERH Music Club band:Closing Music Club Members: Dylan, Brooke, Ella, Kai, Kennedy, Lillian, Maia, Nick, Norah, with Jakob Perry running the tech and sound board

