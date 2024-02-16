HALIFAX: A 13-year-old from Dartmouth, who is currently a patient at the IWK, has been chosen as the 2024 Children’s Miracle Network® Champion for the IWK.

A special event to announce Canon Beazley as Champion was held at the Dartmouth South Walmart on Feb. 15.

The Children’s Miracle Network Champion program brings together children representing children’s hospital foundations across Canada and the United States.

Throughout 2024, as Champion, Canon will represent children and youth who receive specialized treatment and care at IWK Health.

Canon will share his story to support fundraising campaigns and events in the Maritimes.

“Since their experience at the IWK, Canon and his family have been dedicated supporters of the IWK Foundation, sharing their story to raise awareness and give back,” says Melanie Matheson, Manager, Community & Corporate Giving, IWK Foundation.

“We are thrilled to name Canon as this year’s IWK Children’s Miracle Network Champion, representing the IWK locally, nationally and internationally.

“He is resilient, intelligent and a true inspiration to us all.”

In 2021, Canon was diagnosed with Stage 1 Wilms Tumour, a form of kidney cancer, and underwent surgery to remove his left kidney and tumour.

After undergoing 26 weeks of chemotherapy at the IWK, Canon officially “rang the bell,” signifying the end of his treatment.

Shortly after, however, he began experiencing debilitating panic attacks and mental health struggles and was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming from his cancer experience.

Through regular therapy sessions, medication and the continued support of his family and IWK care teams, Canon is doing well today. He is back to enjoying the things he loves, including hockey and paddling.

Canon has even started hosting an annual “House of Doom” Halloween fundraiser for the IWK, which has been incredibly successful year after year. Canon is feeling better than ever and is eager to take on his new role as Champion.

“I am very proud to have been chosen to represent the IWK as the 2024 Children’s Miracle Network Champion,” says Canon. “The IWK has given me so much, and it makes me very happy to be able to represent them and help them continue to help kids like me.

“I’m excited to meet other Champion children and have fun while supporting our children’s hospitals.”

Canon and his family will travel to Orlando, Florida to participate in events at Children’s Hospitals Week with other patients and their families from across North America who know first-hand the importance of having access to critical and specialized pediatric care.

Children’s Hospitals Week is proudly supported through the sponsorship of Children’s Miracle Network partners Walmart Canada, The Brick, Air Canada Foundation, DQ Canada and Marriott.

This year, the IWK Foundation is celebrating 40 years of community giving. As Champion, Canon will be a key part of 40th anniversary celebrations.