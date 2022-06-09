MAIN PHOTO: It was all thumbs up from these three HERH Students at the Relay for Life. All three indicated they were having fun in the fundraiser. (Healey photo)

MILFORD: Students at Hants East Rural High showed that with teamwork a lot of money could be raised for a cause that effects almost everyone—cancer.

The HERH Relay for Life, headed up by three inspiring young ladies Lauren Gatto; Emma Munroe; and Sophie Clow, raised more than $27,000 from its fundraiser, held at the school on June 3. The schools initial goal was to raise $10,000—they smashed that out of the park.

The event saw bouncy castle, team events like a tug of war, a BBQ, dance offs, plenty of walking between 10-5, the time the event was on for at the soccer pitch adjacent to the Milford school, a dunk tank; and more.

Gatto, a senior at HERH, said planning for the Relay for Life was a lot of work, but very rewarding.

“We worked as a committee for many months coming up with ideas and fun activities,” said Gatto. “Many of our lunches were spent together.”

She said once they were asked by the Canadian Cancer Society to start this event, they were all on board.

“In some way we have all been affected by cancer, so having the opportunity to help fundraise to find a cure was such a special opportunity for all of us,” she said.

Munroe, also a senior from Enfield, said with no past knowledge on how a Relay for Life would look at HERH they just kept planning and adding last-minute details right down to event day.

“It means a lot to us and our committee to see this event have such a great turnout, especially after all of the hard work and planning that has been put into it.

“It just goes to show that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve it. All the money goes to a good cause of helping find a cure for a disease that has already taken too many of our loved ones.”

“Seeing all the support shows how much everyone cares and how it really does affect everyone in some way,” added Clow.

Gatto said it was nice to have many cancer survivors there to enjoy the day with the students.

“Cancer touches so many of the lives around all of us and we found a way we could help,” said Clow.

Clow said they were all shocked to go over double their first goal.

“It was one of the best feelings,” said Clow. “Hopefully next year they can set an even higher goal and exceed that.”

Gatto said that when she saw the total continue to rise she couldn’t believe it.

“Our expectations kept getting pushed,” she said. “Even on the day of the event teams never stopped fundraising.”

Munroe said some of our sponsors for this event were: Dance Zone Performing Arts Center, FAITH IT Project Management, Brannen’s Service Center, Velocity Machining and Welding, Milford Foodland, Happy Harry’s, Peltola Family, Martin’s Rite Stop, Shubenacadie Volunteer Fire Department, Fredco, Brand Distributers, Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop, Velocity Machining and Welding, Ettinger Home Hardware, Elmsdale Superstore, 101.3 Virgin Radio, & Strides Health and Wellness Center, East Hants Aquatic Center and much more.

“Without them our event would not have been possible,” said Gatto. “As well as our school and committee. Everyone dedicated their time and effort these last few months to make Relay for Life the best day possible.”

While the three are graduating, the co-chairs for next years event are already working at what next year’s event will look like, said Gatto.

“I have already heard some new ideas from our committee for next year,” she said. “Our upcoming co-chairs cannot wait to continue our new schools tradition.”