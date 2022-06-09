Summerville woman faces impaired driving charges

[adrotyate banner=”161″]

WEST GORE: A 31-year-old woman from Summerville is facing impaired driving charges after an incident June 4 in West Gore.

Cory Bushell, the S/Sgt . with East Hants RCMP, said police were alerted to a possible impaired driver by an observant Good Samaritan.

“Police arrived on scene to find the suspected driver intoxicated, lying on a lawn,” he said.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the subsequent investigation placed the driver behind the wheel.

Samples of the driver’s breath were at twice the legal limit, he added, so police proceeded with charges.

The driver, a 31-year-old female from Summerville will face the courts at a later date.