Suspicious vehicle catches East Hants RCMP officers attention

DUTCH SETTLEMENT: An East Hants RCMP officer was returning to the Enfield detachment to end his shift after a long 15 hours, when a suspicious vehicle he came upon on Hwy 102 caught his eye.

According to East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Cory Bushell, Const. Matt Ferguson would have been off the clock four hours earlier, but an abnormally busy shift kept him on the road.

“He was headed back to the detachment and only minutes away from finally signing off when he noticed something out of the ordinary,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

ADVERTISEMENT:

While travelling along highway 102, he noted an SUV without a plate. The vehicle was covered in mud and when Const. Ferguson looked at the driver, he noticed the male behind the wheel avoided eye contact.

“Const. Ferguson knew in that moment signing off duty would have to wait,” said S/Sgt. Bushell.

He pulled over the vehicle and confronted the driver.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Unsurprisingly for Const. Ferguson, the car turned out to be stolen.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Dutch Settlement, was arrested on the spot for possession of stolen property.

S/Sgt. Bushell said the vehicle had been stolen out of Truro on May 29.

The accused will face the courts for possession charges at a later date.