PHOTOS: McNeill’s Shell celebrates 60 years in business

ELMSDALE: It’s not often a locally owned business gets to celebrate a milestone, but one Elmsdale business did just that on June 3.

McNeill’s Shell in Elmsdale celebrated it’s 60th anniversary in business, complete with a cake cutting, a look at its past and where it began, along with a display of an antique car and BBQ.

There were also tours of the business given and many memories shared amongst it’s founders to its current owners Roy and Beth McNeill, and past and present employees.

Even Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald was on hand.

From the looks of the guest book there were many residents who came out to celebrate the occasion.

The BBQ was by donation and raised almost $300 for the East Hants Family Resource Centre.

All in all it was a good day celebrating 60 years in business for McNeill’s Shell.