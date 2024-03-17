Chester man faces impaired driving charges after South Rawdon mvc

SOUTH RAWDON: A 30-year-old Chester man has been charged with impaired driving following a single-vehicle collision on March 8.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said police responded to the MVC in South Rawdon.

“The caller said that the driver of the vehicle was trying to fight another man who had stopped to help,” said Const. Burns.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“On arrival, officers found three men on the side of the road,” said Const. Burns.

He said the driver was identified.

“After determining that he was impaired, was promptly arrested,” he said.

Const. Burns said there were no injuries were reported.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The driver was transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath.

Shane Thompson, 30, of Chester, has been charged with impaired driving.

He was released for a future court date.