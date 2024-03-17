HALIFAX: The Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) will be appealing to disgruntled Liberal and NDP voters to gain their support at election time, said its leader in an interview on the morning of March 17.

That’s what “Common Sense” Conservative—as he has been calling them–Leader Pierre Poilievre said in a phone interview with The Laker News a couple of hours before he was to hold a Spike the Hike/Axe the Tax rally at the Harbourfront Marriott hotel in Halifax on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

“We need to rebuild the common-sense consensus that made Canada the most wonderful place in the world,” said Poilievre when asked how the CPC brings in those disgruntled Liberal and NDP voters to the fold.

“Liberals, Conservatives, and New Democrats all used to agree that we should keep taxes low and that we should build a more affordable homes, that budgets should be balanced, and that repeat violent offenders should stay behind bars rather than terrorizing our streets.”

He said that has been lost under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“That consensus has been lost because (Justin) Trudeau has taken such a radical agenda of hiking taxes, inflationary deficits, releasing violent criminals while banning hunting rifles.”

With that in mind, Poilievre said the CPC is asking those who have voted NDP or Liberal in the past to come into the CPC fold.

“I’m putting out a call today to common sense with Liberals and New Democrats to join with me, in my plan to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget, and stop the crime,” he said.

Now speaking about why he was in Atlantic Canada the past few days on his Axe the Tax and Spike the Hike rallies in Newfoundland and Labrador; New Brunswick; and Halifax, Poilievre was asked what the call from several provinces, including N.S. Liberal Leader Zach Churchill to PM Trudeau asking the feds to forego another increase to the carbon tax slated April 1.

“It tells me that Justin Trudeau is offside with at least 70 per cent of Canadians; 70 per cent of provincial premiers,” he said. “Liberals, New Democrats, and other grassroots Canadians who can’t afford another tax increase.

“After eight years of Trudeau, housing costs have doubled. Food has become so unaffordable; two million people are lining up at food banks. Seniors are choosing between eating and heating.

“The last thing we need is a 23 per cent carbon tax hike on April Fool’s Day. So my common-sense demand is let’s spike the hike and help Conservatives to axe the tax.”

Poilievre was asked what other platform issues he will be bringing before Canadians besides the axe the tax. He provided four issues he think are of importance to Canadians.

“I’ll rattle off four- Axe the Tax; build the homes; fix the budget; and stop the crime,” he said. “We’ve already mentioned that a “Common Sense” Conservative government will axe he tax and we’re going to build the homes.”

He said Canada has the fewest homes per capita of any country in the G7, even though the country has the most land to build on.

“That’s why housing costs have doubled under eight years of Trudeau,’ said Poilievre. “ My Common-Sense plan is to require cities to permit 15 per cent more home building per year as a condition of getting their federal funds. Those that beat the target will get a bonus, and that will incentivize them to speed up and lower the cost of permits.

“I’m going to sell off 6,000 federal buildings, thousands of acres of federal land to build, build, build, build, and we’re going to take the carbon tax off building materials and transportation so that it’s more affordable to build homes.”

Poilievre was asked is he would make any 100-day guarantees on specific items should he be elected as PM.

“Yes, absolutely I will,” he said. “There will be a 100-day plan and it will include things like axing the tax, building more homes getting the budget on track to balance the budget so we can bring down inflation and interest rates.

“It will also include cracking down on repeat violent offenders and drugs so that we can stop the crime. “

He said about the budget waste needs to be cut.