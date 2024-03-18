Church of the Good Shepherd holding food drive for Beacon House

BEAVER BANK: A Food drive for a local food bank that serves Beaver Bank, Lower Sackville, Mount Uniacke, and Fall River and area will be held this Thursday.

The Church of the Good Shepherd in Beaver Bank has said they are organizing the fundraiser for Beacon House Food Bank in Lower Sackville.

Organizers say the food drive will be March 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 28 Trinity Lane in Beaver Bank.

Food donations can be dropped off during that time period in the parking lot of the church.