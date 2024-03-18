PHOTOS: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at Shooters in Enfield

ENFIELD: There was plenty of Irish music and good times had as revellers got out and about on Saturday.

At Shooters Bar & Grill in Enfield, Jon Cyr, JD Clarke, and Pretty Visitors entertained the full house at the St. Patrick’s Shindig.

Many revellers dressed up in their St. Patrick’s Day green best ready to celebrate, and get many a drink and green beer.

Here are a few photos of the Shindig as the Laker News was on hand for a short time while Lower Sackville crooner Jon Cyr performed.

There was green everywhere one looked at Shooters, even on this man’s beard. (Healey photo)

Friends had a great time out celebrating. (Healey photo)

The staff even got into the Irish spirit. (Healey photo)

Lower Sackville’s Jon Cyr performs to kickoff the St Patrick’s Day Shindig at Shooters. 9Healey photo)