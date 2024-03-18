Fall River-area cheerleaders nail UCA national championship

FALL RIVER: Two local Cheerleaders have helped their team to the National championship.

Recently, Halifax Cheer Elite came home with the Junior Elite championship from the Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) nationals in Orlando, Florida.

Emma Harding of Windsor Junction and Addison Berger of Fall River are members of the Halifax Cheer Elite team.

The Junior Elite team is coached by Avery Manuel and Cymone Farmer.

On the weekend, the Junior Elite team hit zero on both days.

That means there was no deductions for penalties, earning them the national championships.

