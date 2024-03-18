Flyers U-13B crowned Joe Lamontagne tournament champions

LOWER SACKVILLE: It was all about winning on March Break for one Sackville Minor Hockey team.

Fresh off their gold medal win in the MacDonald Gallagher Memorial tournament in Sydney, the Sackville Flyers U-13 B team captured their division at the prestigious Joe Lamontagne tournament in Cole Harbour.

The win in Cole Harbour saw them bring home some nice ring bling as champions.

In Sydney, the team went undefeated with intense game and a final against Bedford White.

At The Joe, supported by High Button Sports, the Flyers went undefeated in the round robin scoring 26 goals and surrendering just three.

Logan Rankka led the way in the opener against North Side Vikings in a 15-0 shutout.

Game two saw Sackville defeat TASA 7-2.

The third game was a 4-1 win for the Flyers over St. John’s Caps from NL.

In the semi-final, Sackville doubled up the Mount Pearl Blades from Newfoundland and Labrador 6-3.

Against the host Cole Harbour in the final, Sackville led 3-2 at the start of the final period before a penalty shot was awarded to the hosts.

They made good on it, tying the game 3-3.

Sackville went ahead 4-3 then 5-3, before getting two penalties assessed to them by the games officials giving Cole Harbour a five-on-three power-play to end the game.

But a staunch defence allowed the Flyers to skate away with the 5-3 win and championship banner.

Next up for the Flyers is divisional playoffs and then SEDMHA.

The team has several Windsor Junction/Beaver Bank area players on the roster.