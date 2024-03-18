WEST HANTS: A 32-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, both from Windsor, have been arrested for drug-related offences by West Hants RCMP.

In a release, police say that the West Hants RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) arrested the two after executing a search warrant at a home in Windsor.

On March 15, the West Hants RCMP SCEU, with assistance from the West Hants RCMP General Investigation Section and the West Hants RCMP Detachment, executed a search warrant at a residence on Victoria St.

During the execution of the warrant, RCMP officers safely arrested two people.

The search that followed at the home resulted in the seizure of a quantity of cash, suspected cocaine, prescription pills, psilocybin, packaging materials, scales and cellphones.

A 32-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman, both of Windsor, are facing the following charges:

Possession for Purpose of Trafficking;

Production of Substance;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime;

Possession of Substances.

Both accused were later released on conditions and will appear in Windsor Provincial Court on June 25.

File #: 2024-227172