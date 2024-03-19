U-11C Black Pens claim Birthplace of Hockey championship banner

LANTZ: The East Hants U-11C Black Penguins have brought home a tournament banner to the Lantz rink.

The Pens, whose home rink is the East Hants Sportsplex (Ice Pad B and the Keith Miller Arena) competed in the Birthplace of Hockey Tournament from March 8-10.

It was held at the John Paris Jr. Rink in Windsor.

In the round robin, East Hants won twice and lost once.

In the opener they beat the Halifax Hawks 8-2.

In their second game, Dartmouth handed East Hants a huge 7-1 setback to their undefeated play hopes.

Against West Hants Warriors in the third round-robin game, the Pens bounced back to earn a 9-0 shutout.

The captains and assistants pick up the banner. (Submitted photo)

In the semi-final they met up with the Antigonish Bulldogs, who they beat 7-2.

That sent them to the championship final.

In the final. East Hants earned a 4-3 overtime victory over rival Brookfield Elks keeping the old East Hants-Brookfield rivalry going strong.

The team would like to thank Carson Ryan no. 29 for filling in for goalie Lindsey Warner in the first game against Halifax. Warner was injured.