Child suffers life-threatening injuries in East Uniacke ATV crash

EAST UNIACKE: A child suffered life-threatening injuries in an ATV crash on Saturday afternoon Dec. 3.

East Hants RCMP said officers learned that a side by side was crossing standing water when it crashed on a trail in East Uniacke at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Officers with East Hants RCMP, Halifax District RCMP, Station 48 Beaver Bank and Uniacke Fire and EHS responded to a report of an ATV crash on a trail near Beaver Bank Rd. in East Uniacke.

Police said the child, who was rescued by the other two occupants, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The second passenger, a 39-year-old Truro man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by EHS.

The driver, a 36-year-old Beaver Bank man was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.

File # 2022-1739987