GEARY, N.B.: Danny Chisholm swept the Cross Roads Cycles Maritime League of Legends double header at Speed Weekend at Speedway 660 in Geary, N.B.,

Two other top contending drivers from Enfield and Windsor Junction struggled a little during both races.

Chisholm drove the no. 87 to wins in both 40-lap features on back-to-back days at the track in the Geary woods.

The driver with the NOVA Racing Driver development program on the Pro Stock Tour isn’t a regular on the Legend tour and was just making his first couple of starts on the tour.

Meanwhile, in the Saturday feature Gage Gilby of Enfield wheeled the no. 25 to a fourth-place finish just slightly behind final podium finisher Caden Tufts in the no. 00.

In the Sunday feature, Gilby had a hard hit that sent him off the track, but quick work by his pit crew got him back out and he raced to a second fourth place finish on the weekend.

The two finishes help him out in the League of Legends tour championship point standings.

Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction drove the no. 24 to a 10th place finish, the second last car on the lead lap as Chisholm lapped up to 12th place Teagan Dempsey in the no. 23.

In the Sunday feature, Christensen wheeled home a seventh-place finish in the no. 24 behind AC Racing teammate Nathan Blackburn in the no. 44 who was sixth.

Blackburn brought home an eighth-place finish in the first feature on Saturday.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River had a sixth-place finish in the first feature of the weekend, while came home eighth place in the Sunday feature race in the no. 03.

Colton’s brother Dawson, in the no. 8 hot rod machine also out of the Noble Boys Racing stable in Nine Mile River, came home with a ninth-place finish in the Saturday feature but had trouble in the Sunday feature and completed just 26 laps for a 17th finish out of 19 cars that started.

Noble Boys Racing teammate Nate Singer in the no. 81 from Kennetcook did not start the race on Saturday and did just three laps in the Sunday feature for a last place finish.

Honourary Enfield racer Josh Langille in the no. 18 had a second place run in the first feature race at Speedway 660, finishing 1.618 seconds behind Chisholm.

In the Sunday feature, Langille wheeled a second, second place podium result this time just .352 seconds back of Chisholm across the start finish line.

Meanwhile, Josh’s brother Nathan came home with a seventh in the first feature and a ninth-place finish in the second Legends feature of the weekend.

In total 18 cars took the green flag of the 20 that showed up, while 19 took the green of the 20 that were on site.

The Legends tour is back in action Thursday and Friday night as part of the Mike Stevens Memorial Race Weekend at Petty Raceway Sept. 14-16 near Moncton, N.B.