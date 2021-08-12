Christensen, Colton Noble nab feature wins at Petty’s $5k Race Day

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: In four Leisure Day RV Bandolero feature races at Petty International Raceway in River Glade, N.B., one driver has had their name in Victory Lane three times.
After falling short a week earlier, Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction started a new streak on Aug. 7 as he went to victory lane ahead of Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River and Chase MacKay.
Noble did all he could to get one spot better then Christensen, but it was to no avail as the Georges P. Vanier Junior High student held the East Hants racer off for the win.
Kennetcook’s Nate Singer was seventh in the feature in the no. 03.
LEISURE DAYS RV BANDOLEROS
1st – #24 Ayden Christensen
2nd – #8 Dawson Noble
3rd – #71 Chase MacKay
4th – #88 Caden Tufts
5th – #39 Chase Livingston
6th – #9 Campbell Delaney
7th – #03 Nate Singer
8th – #23 Teagan Dempsey
9th – #97 Daniel Vandenburg
10th – #53 Kelsea Lewis
The 03 of Colton Noble was on rails in the Legends feature race as he got out front and held off a valiant effort from Pictou’s Austin MacDonald for the win.
MacDonald’s second place finish was remarkable given the events he endured as he headed to Petty with the vehicle towing his hauler catching fire. Everyone was okay, but it looked to be a scary incident from seeing photos of the fire.
Gage Gilby of Enfield in the no. 25 Gilby Construction machine was seventh and Stewiacke’s Wyatt McCulloch finished in ninth place.
LEGENDS
1st – #03 Colton Noble
2nd – #27 Austin MacDonald
3rd – #66 Owen Mahar
4th – #48 Waylon Farrell
5th – #71 Chase MacKay
6th – #44 Nathan Blackburn
7th – #25 Gage Gilby
8th – #6 Shawn Stones
9th – #13 Wyatt McCulloch
Other unofficial results from the night of racing were as follows:
$5K OLD FASHION MEAT MARKET 100
AE MCKAY BUILDERS LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN
1st – #74 Alexandra O’Blenis
2nd – #10 Brady Creamer
3rd – #94 Deven Smith
4th – #54 Clark Moore
5th – #48C Courtney O’Blenis
6th – #78 Russell Smith Jr
7th – #24 Matt Vaughan
8th – #31 Lynden MacDougall
9th – #3 Justin Beers
10th – #53 Laurie Cormier
11th – #42 Matt Rodgers
12th – #00 Michael Cormier
13th – #94X Ryan Raynes
14th – #30 Marcel LeBlanc
15th – #52 Destiny Enkel
16th – #87 Nick Cudmore
17th – #18 Bernie
18th – #87X Kevin Morse
19th – #46 Koven Lewis
20th – #31R Chris Reid
21st – #10x Richard Salter
22nd – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr
23rd – #65 Brandon Carter
24th – #14 Alex Johnson
25th – #92 Pete Miller
26th – #3W Darren Wallage
27th – #38 Travis Roma
28th – #11 Jordan Veinotte
$5K STUFF YOUR STUFF STORAGE 100
STREET STOCKS
1st – #13 Brad MacLean
2nd – #68 Michael Cormier
3rd – #46 Evan Lane
4th – #60 Mike Weagle
5th – #99 Shawn Hyslop
6th – #55 James Matchett
7th – #58 Logan Power
8th – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr
9th – #37 Jim Tingley
10th – #29M Martin Landry
11th – #41 Robert Raynes
12th – #68X Darcy O’Neill
13th – #44 Trevor Smith
14th – #33 Shane Prestidge
15th – #10 Patricia Weagle
16th – #61 Drew Lewis
17th – #16 Caleb Layton
18th – #51 Mitchell Arsenault
19th – #95 Bryar Ellis
KINGS COUNTY PERFORMANCE WOMEN ON WHEELS
1st – #88 Paula Evans
2nd – #48 Taylor Pridgeon
3rd – #46 Rease Delahunt
4th – #48C Kara Whitney
5th – #2 Ashley Campbell
6th – #33 Gail Thebeau
LEISURE DAYS RV BANDOLERO BEGINNERS
1st – #92 Ian Crawford
2nd – #13 Rory Coates
3rd – #19 Landon Pierce
4th – #14 Sam MacDonald
5th – #86 Marco Doiron
6th – #5 Ethan Hicken
7th – #30 Jamie LeBlanc
