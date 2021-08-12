Christensen, Colton Noble nab feature wins at Petty’s $5k Race Day

RIVER GLADE, N.B.: In four Leisure Day RV Bandolero feature races at Petty International Raceway in River Glade, N.B., one driver has had their name in Victory Lane three times.

After falling short a week earlier, Ayden Christensen of Windsor Junction started a new streak on Aug. 7 as he went to victory lane ahead of Dawson Noble of Nine Mile River and Chase MacKay.

Noble did all he could to get one spot better then Christensen, but it was to no avail as the Georges P. Vanier Junior High student held the East Hants racer off for the win.

Kennetcook’s Nate Singer was seventh in the feature in the no. 03.

LEISURE DAYS RV BANDOLEROS

1st – #24 Ayden Christensen

2nd – #8 Dawson Noble

3rd – #71 Chase MacKay

4th – #88 Caden Tufts

5th – #39 Chase Livingston

6th – #9 Campbell Delaney

7th – #03 Nate Singer

8th – #23 Teagan Dempsey

9th – #97 Daniel Vandenburg

10th – #53 Kelsea Lewis

The 03 of Colton Noble was on rails in the Legends feature race as he got out front and held off a valiant effort from Pictou’s Austin MacDonald for the win.

MacDonald’s second place finish was remarkable given the events he endured as he headed to Petty with the vehicle towing his hauler catching fire. Everyone was okay, but it looked to be a scary incident from seeing photos of the fire.

Gage Gilby of Enfield in the no. 25 Gilby Construction machine was seventh and Stewiacke’s Wyatt McCulloch finished in ninth place.

LEGENDS

1st – #03 Colton Noble

2nd – #27 Austin MacDonald

3rd – #66 Owen Mahar

4th – #48 Waylon Farrell

5th – #71 Chase MacKay

6th – #44 Nathan Blackburn

7th – #25 Gage Gilby

8th – #6 Shawn Stones

9th – #13 Wyatt McCulloch

Other unofficial results from the night of racing were as follows:

$5K OLD FASHION MEAT MARKET 100

AE MCKAY BUILDERS LATE MODEL SPORTSMAN

1st – #74 Alexandra O’Blenis

2nd – #10 Brady Creamer

3rd – #94 Deven Smith

4th – #54 Clark Moore

5th – #48C Courtney O’Blenis

6th – #78 Russell Smith Jr

7th – #24 Matt Vaughan

8th – #31 Lynden MacDougall

9th – #3 Justin Beers

10th – #53 Laurie Cormier

11th – #42 Matt Rodgers

12th – #00 Michael Cormier

13th – #94X Ryan Raynes

14th – #30 Marcel LeBlanc

15th – #52 Destiny Enkel

16th – #87 Nick Cudmore

17th – #18 Bernie

18th – #87X Kevin Morse

19th – #46 Koven Lewis

20th – #31R Chris Reid

21st – #10x Richard Salter

22nd – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr

23rd – #65 Brandon Carter

24th – #14 Alex Johnson

25th – #92 Pete Miller

26th – #3W Darren Wallage

27th – #38 Travis Roma

28th – #11 Jordan Veinotte

$5K STUFF YOUR STUFF STORAGE 100

STREET STOCKS

1st – #13 Brad MacLean

2nd – #68 Michael Cormier

3rd – #46 Evan Lane

4th – #60 Mike Weagle

5th – #99 Shawn Hyslop

6th – #55 James Matchett

7th – #58 Logan Power

8th – #85 Kenny MacKenzie Jr

9th – #37 Jim Tingley

10th – #29M Martin Landry

11th – #41 Robert Raynes

12th – #68X Darcy O’Neill

13th – #44 Trevor Smith

14th – #33 Shane Prestidge

15th – #10 Patricia Weagle

16th – #61 Drew Lewis

17th – #16 Caleb Layton

18th – #51 Mitchell Arsenault

19th – #95 Bryar Ellis

KINGS COUNTY PERFORMANCE WOMEN ON WHEELS

1st – #88 Paula Evans

2nd – #48 Taylor Pridgeon

3rd – #46 Rease Delahunt

4th – #48C Kara Whitney

5th – #2 Ashley Campbell

6th – #33 Gail Thebeau

LEISURE DAYS RV BANDOLERO BEGINNERS

1st – #92 Ian Crawford

2nd – #13 Rory Coates

3rd – #19 Landon Pierce

4th – #14 Sam MacDonald

5th – #86 Marco Doiron

6th – #5 Ethan Hicken

7th – #30 Jamie LeBlanc

