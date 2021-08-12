AUG 6: Dawson Noble, Dillman, Johnson top local racers at SSW

SCOTIA SPEEDWORLD: A driver from Nine Mile River; a late model wheelman from Oakfield; and a veteran racer from Carroll’s Corner led the way for local race drivers during the CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series action on Aug. 6 at Scotia Speedworld.

The no. 8 of Dawson Noble was one spot short of being on top spot in the Fleet Brake Atlantic Bandolero division, with Tanton Wooldridge taking that spot. Chase MacKay was third.

Windsor Junction’s Ayden Christensen brought home the no. 24 in fifth spot.

MacKay and Brett Pashkoski won the heat races.

In Beg. Bando, Sam MacDonald in the no. 14 crossed the finish line first to grab the checkered flag.

Bandolero Feature

Bandolero

1 – 0 Tanton Wooldridge

2 – 8 Dawson Noble

3 – 71 Chase MacKay

4 – 39 Chase Livingston

5 – 24 Ayden Christensen

Heat 1 – 71 Chase MacKay

Heat 2 – 45 Brett Pashkoski

Beg. Bando

1 – 14 Sam MacDonald

2 – 19 Landon Pierce

3 – 41 Brayden Wadden

4 – 13 Avery DeCoste

5 – 99 Bristol Matthews

Heat 1- 41 Brayden Wadden

THUNDER/LIGHTNING

The 158 of Jamie Dillman couldn’t reel in the 145 of Mike Umlah, who picked up his first ever feature win.

The 192 of Maitland racer Dylan MacMillan was third, while Elmsdale’s Tyler Hallahan in the 133 Hugger machine was fourth.

MacMillan and Dillman won heat races.

Thunder/Lightning

FEATURE

1 – 145 Mike Umlah

2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

3 – 192 Dylan MacMillan

4 – 133 Tyler Hallahan

5 – 0 Jason Pickles

Heat 1 – 192 Dylan MacMillan

Heat 2 – 158 Jamie Dillman

Nine Mile River’s Colton Noble brought home the o3 NobleGrape sponsored machine in fourth place ahead of Stewiacke’s Wyatt McCulloch.

Sam Rogers in a Braden Langille Motorsports entry no. 12 won the feature.

Dylan Dowe and Owen Mahar won the heat races.

Colton Noble of Nine Mile River in the 03 stays ahead of the 3 and tries to reel in the 20. (Healey photo)

LEGENDS

Feature

1 – 12 Sam Rogers

2 – 87 Danny Chisholm

3 – 48 Waylon Farrell

4 – 03 Colton Noble

5 – 13 Wyatt McCulloch

Heat 1 – 3 Dylan Dowe

Heat 2 – 66 Owen Mahar

Oakfield racer Alex Johnson came home in second place in the no. 14 hot rod in a wild Sportsman feature race, which saw almost a dozen cautions over its 38 laps. Devin Smith won the race.

Scott O’Neil of Enfield crossed the line in third to round out the podium. He won a heat race too.

Smith took home the other heat race win.

The race saw two drivers given the black flag for causing numerous cautions.

SPORTSMAN –

Feature

1 – 94 Devin Smith

2 – 14 Alex Johnson

3 – 96 Scott O’Neill

4 – 25 Andrew Lively

5 – 85 Darren Hilchie

Heat 1 – 96 Scott O’Neill

Heat 2 – 94 Devin Smith

The CARSTAR Weekly Racing Series continues next Friday night at 7 p.m. Fans will be treated to racing action from all divisions.

It will kick off a full race weekend at Scotia Speedworld as the East Coast International Pro Stock Tour is town for races AUG 14 at 4 p.m. and Aug. 15 at 2 p.m. Both are 150 lap races.

Twenty-two Pro Stock cars are registered for the Tour races on the weekend.