HALIFAX: Sustainability and climate action is being prioritized by the host committee for the JUNOS in Halifax in the planning and execution of JUNOS celebrations.

This aligns with HalifACT: Acting on Climate Together – the municipality’s ambitious, long-term climate action plan and its commitment to reduce emissions, switch to clean and reliable energy sources and prepare communities and infrastructure for current and future climate impacts.

Some initiatives include encouraging sustainable transportation to and from music venues, waste reduction and installing music-themed bike racks at key arts venues across the region.

The municipality will also be sponsoring the HalifACT Climate Stage – a net-zero stage powered offering free programming for all ages throughout the JUNOS.

The HalifACT Climate Stage is located at the Halifax Central Library and will be powered by 10 pedal-powered bike generators and solar power provided by Star Power Atlantic.

Fall River Indigenous artists DeeDee Austin is among the performers scheduled for this. She is to hit the stage at 5 p.m. on March 23.

Free bicycle tune-ups will also be available for attendees, provided by the Ecology Action Centre.

For a full list of programming, visit: halifax.ca/junos.

Sustainable transportation options

Residents are encouraged to explore sustainable transportation options when travelling to JUNOS event venues.

The municipality has highlighted some key transit and bike routes. For more information, visit: halifax.ca/junos.

The municipality will also be offering a free, hop-on-hop-off JUNOS Express shuttle bus service between music venues. The shuttle will be operating during the following times:

Friday, Mar. 22 – 5:30 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Mar. 23 – Noon to midnight

Sunday, Mar. 24 – Noon to midnight

The Alderney ferry will run for one additional hour daily between Friday, Mar. 22 and Sunday, Mar. 24.

The final trip from the Halifax Ferry Terminal will be departing at 1:30 a.m. each day, and the final trip from Alderney Ferry Terminal will be departing at 1:45 a.m. each day.

There will also be a shuttle running from the Sackville Transit Terminal (7 Walker Avenue, Lower Sackville) and the Portland Hills Transit Terminal (651 Portland Hills Drive, Dartmouth) to Downtown Halifax.

The shuttle will be operating during the following times:

Saturday, Mar. 23 – 3 p.m. to midnight (with the last trip leaving downtown at midnight)

Sunday, Mar. 24 – 3 p.m. to midnight (with the last trip leaving downtown at midnight)

Live and local entertainment

There will be numerous events throughout the region during the JUNOS – including the free JUNO Block Party presented by FACTOR.

For three nights, the JUNO Block Party will feature a diverse range of Canadian talent and emerging artists, all taking place in the Foundation North Parking Lot (next to Waterfront Warehouse, 1549 Lower Water Street).

Doors open at 6 p.m. each night, with the show beginning at 7 p.m. All events are 19+.

Friday, Mar. 22: Five-time JUNO nominee TALK and Breakthrough Group of the Year Nominee Good Kid make their live Halifax debuts – alongside Dizzy and rising star, Nova Scotian alt-pop artist Maggie Andrew.

Saturday, Mar. 23: We will be closing the JUNO Block Party series with a country-themed night, featuring JUNO nominees James Barker Band, with Tyler Joe Miller, Dave Sampson, SACHA and special guests.

Traffic impacts

Residents are advised of numerous traffic impacts on Saturday, Mar. 23 and Sunday, Mar. 24 to facilitate the 2024 JUNO Awards ceremony at the Scotiabank Centre.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and find alternative routes when possible.

No parking will be permitted in the following areas:

Argyle Street, from Duke to Prince streets

Carmichael Street, from Brunswick to Argyle streets

Market Street, from Carmichael to Prince streets

Prince Street, from Argyle to Grafton streets

Argyle Street, from Prince to Sackville streets (4 p.m. to 9 p.m. only)

Halifax Regional Police will be installing “Local Street Traffic Only” barricades at key intersections, as required, on Saturday, Mar. 23 and Sunday, Mar. 24.

A shuttle will be circulating the loop of Market, Sackville, Grafton, and Carmichael streets on Sunday, Mar. 24.

Please note that, with the assistance of Halifax Regional Police, the shuttle will be travelling the opposite direction on select one-way streets.

For more information, visit: halifax.ca/junos