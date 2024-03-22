From the Cruiser – March 21

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 91 calls for service.

Here’s a look at a couple of the calls relating toe fraudulent scams in the Cruiser column with information provided by Const. Preston Burns, Community Policing Officer with East Hants RCMP.

RESIDENT SCAMMED OF $20K

On March 20, East Hants RCMP were made aware that an East Hants resident was scammed out of at least $20,000 over the preceding couple of days.

The victim had received a phone call from a person claiming that they represented Mega Millions Lottery and that the eventual victim had won the runner-up prize.

Over the course of two days, the victim had transferred thousands of dollars to various accounts that the bank says are registered in the West Indies. The investigation continues.

East Hants RCMP wants to remind the public to never provide personal and/or financial information over the phone.

The old adage, “if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is” is true.

If you feel that you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the RCMP and/or file a report with the Canada Anti Fraud Centre online.

WOMAN SEEKS POLICE ADVICE ON CURRENCY CONVERSION

On March 21, an East Hants woman attended the Enfield detachment to ask advice about sending funds after converting Canadian currency to Bitcoin to a person that she suspected to be a scammer.

The female said that she had received a call from “Amazon” saying that an iPhone 13 had been purchased on her account.

The caller was able provide the woman with her correct social insurance number (SIN) and said that if she sent them $10000.00 in bitcoin, that they would give her a new and secure SIN.

Police say the woman had withdrawn $5,000 but had thankfully stopped at the RCMP detachment before sending any money.

If you feel that you have been a victim of fraud, please contact the RCMP and/or file a report with the Canada Anti Fraud Centre online.

East Hants’ Most Wanted: Lower Sackville man wanted for theft

This week, East Hants RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Corey Sutherland, 33, of Lower Sackville.

Sutherland was charged with theft over 5000.00, mischief over 5000.00 and failure to attend court from incidences that took place in May of 2023.

Anyone who sees Corey Sutherland is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: