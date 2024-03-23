N.S. man charged with historical human trafficking offences: RCMP

HALIFAX/ALBERTA: A former Nova Scotia man who now lives in Alberta has been arrested for historical human trafficking offences dating back to 2007.

In a release, Const. Dominic Laflamme with N.S. RCMP said the provincial Human Trafficking Unit (HTU) has charged Darrell Fisher, 36, with offences relating to human trafficking that occurred between 2007 and 2010.

As part of the investigation, named Operation Hypnosis, RCMP officers travelled to Alberta with an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Darrell Fisher.

On March 7, they safely arrested him in Edmonton, Alta.

Fisher is charged with:

Trafficking in Persons

Material Benefit – Trafficking

Procuring

Living of the Avails of Prostitution

Making Child Pornography

Sexual Assault

Assault

Uttering Threats

Trafficking in Substance (two counts)

Fisher was remanded into custody and transported back to Nova Scotia by RCMP Air Services.

He appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on March 11 and was released on conditions.

Fisher’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 9.

RCMP teams involved in this HTU file include: Federal Operational Support; the Legal Applications Support Team; the Interview Assistance Team; and the Alberta RCMP.

Halifax Regional Police, Edmonton Police Service, and Alberta ALERT also assisted.

If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call the Nova Scotia Human Trafficking Hotline at 902-449-2425.

To report a crime anonymously, contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2022-355049