The following is a column submitted by the office of Premier Tim Houston to media.

Enhancing Cancer Care for Nova Scotians



“Cancer” is a word we hear far too often. It touches every Nova Scotian in one way or another.



A cancer diagnosis is a frightening and stressful experience for patients and their families and Nova Scotians deserve to know they are getting the best possible care.



Fixing healthcare includes improving cancer care. It means keeping pace with the latest advancements in technology, equipment and training, and delivering services closer to home. That’s why we are investing millions in research, innovation, screening and treatment.



What does this mean for Nova Scotians?



It means a new lung screening program that will help prevent and detect lung cancer earlier. This will save lives.



It means improving access to cancer care. We have added more resources to the province’s cancer centres in Sydney and Halifax to shorten wait times and improve communication among healthcare teams and with patients.



It means access to essential treatments like CAR T-cell therapy, which is now offered through Nova Scotia Health. Previously, patients had to travel to Boston or Toronto to get it.



It means providing more funding for community oncology clinics so more people can get the care they need closer to home.



And it means creating partnerships so that Nova Scotia has access to some of the best cancer care innovations in the world.



The Province recently signed a new agreement for Nova Scotians to be among the first in the world to access new technology and programs to fight cancer. This deal strengthens our long-standing relationship with Varian, a U.S.-based leader in cancer care technology.



This partnership also brings two new cutting-edge radiation therapy machines to Nova Scotia. These Ethos radiotherapy machines can pinpoint and treat tumours more precisely than ever before, limiting damage to healthy tissue. For some patients, this could mean reducing the number of treatments needed from the standard 20 down to just five.



Varian will also be opening an office in Nova Scotia that will focus on cancer research and employ at least 60 people. It means more Nova Scotians can contribute to advancements in cancer research, innovation and technology.



Cancer has dealt too many blows to our families and friends. It has taken away too many birthdays, celebrations and important moments with the ones we love. That is why our government is focused on a future where cancer care is a journey filled with hope, support, the latest advancements and the best possible care.



This is how we stand with patients and families during one of the most difficult times in their lives. Our government will continue to stand beside you and fight with you against cancer.



Tim Houston

Premier of Nova Scotia

