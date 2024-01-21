Upper Rawdon man charged with impaired driving following MVC

ENFIELD: A 44-year-old Upper Rawdon man has been charged with impaired driving after a motor vehicle collision in Enfield.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said police were alerted to the single-vehicle collision on the Old Enfield Road in Enfield on Jan. 13.

“On arrival, officers found a pickup truck in the ditch with heavy front-end damage,” he said.

The driver was identified and found to be uninjured.

Const. Burns said signs of impairment by alcohol were observed.

“The man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Enfield Detachment where he provided samples of his breath,” he said.

Kevin Donald Fraser, 44, of Upper Rawdon has been charged with impaired driving over 80 mg%.

Const. Burns said Fraser will appear in court at a later date.