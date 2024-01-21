Lower Sackville man charged with drug, firearm offences

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 50-year-old Lower Sackville man is facing drug and firearm charges after a seizure in the community by RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay, with RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment, said at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 17 the Special Enforcement Section of the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division, assisted by the RCMP Street Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at a home on Tache St.

A warrant was also executed on a vehicle located in a parking lot on Dispensing Way, in relation to an ongoing drugs and weapons investigation that began in November of 2023.

Cpl. Tremblay said Terry Michel Danny Cousineau, 50, has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Cocaine and Hydromorphone) for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Careless Use of a Firearm (eight counts)

Careless Storage of a Firearm (eight counts)

Transfer of a Firearm Without Authority (two counts)

Failure to Report Losing a Firearm (two count)

Cousineau appeared in court, on January 17, and was remanded into custody.

He was scheduled to return to Dartmouth Provincial Court later on Jan. 19.

Cpl. Tremblay said the investigation remains ongoing.

File #: 24-7246, 23-142152