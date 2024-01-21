MEH removing trees at end of life span by former Elmsdale school

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants (MEH) has announced they will be removing trees along Hwy 214 by the former Elmsdale school site.

The removal will occurr this week, if weather agrees said the Municipality in a post on the Facebook page on Jna. 21.

Crews will be removing the dead/dying trees along Hwy 214 in front of the former Elmsdale school site, which is now home to East Hants Family Resource Centre and Community Rider.

MEH said the work is estimated to take one to two days to complete.

ADVERTISEMENT:

MEH said the trees have reached the end of their life span.

“Removing them will help mitigate the risk of falling and causing damage during wind and storm events,” the municipality said in their post.

“We understand the importance of trees in our community and the significance they hold.”

The notice asks residents and motorists to follow all safety signage in the area, thanking everyone for their patience.