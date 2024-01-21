Dragons football presents awards; receive championship rings

FALL RIVER: The SSNS provincial champion Lockview High Dragons football team recognized their top players at their team banquet.
The awards were handed out recently at the Oakfield Golf Club.
It also included recognizing provincial all stars and received championship rings from a Fall River area business.
ADVERTISEMENT:
Players honoured as School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincial all stars are:
Tucker Potter – Defensive Back
Oliver Tillman – Linebacker
Connor Barron – Receiver/Kicker
Campbell Heighway – Offensive Line
Dylan Browne – Offensive Line
ADVERTISEMENT:
As for individual awards from the team, those picking up the hardware were:
Heart and Hustle – Dylan Browne
Lineman of the Year – Campbell Heighway
Rookie of the Year Offence – Ryan Buckler
Rookie of the Year Defence – Tucker Potter
Block and Tackle – Landon Felix
Co- Player of the Year – Liam Kays and Connor Barron
ADVERTISEMENT:
Lockview was also presented championship rings by Julianno Scaglione of My Own Path Health and Wellness.
Scaglione’s son Armanno was a first-year receiver on the team and wanted to give back to the team for their inspiring play.
He saw the positive impact the team had on his son and all of the boys.
It was this team approach that inspired him to become involved with the team and sponsor the championship rings.