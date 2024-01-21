Dragons football presents awards; receive championship rings

FALL RIVER: The SSNS provincial champion Lockview High Dragons football team recognized their top players at their team banquet.

The awards were handed out recently at the Oakfield Golf Club.

It also included recognizing provincial all stars and received championship rings from a Fall River area business.

Players honoured as School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincial all stars are:

Tucker Potter – Defensive Back

Oliver Tillman – Linebacker

Connor Barron – Receiver/Kicker

Campbell Heighway – Offensive Line

Dylan Browne – Offensive Line

As for individual awards from the team, those picking up the hardware were:

Heart and Hustle – Dylan Browne

Lineman of the Year – Campbell Heighway

Rookie of the Year Offence – Ryan Buckler

Rookie of the Year Defence – Tucker Potter

Block and Tackle – Landon Felix

Co- Player of the Year – Liam Kays and Connor Barron

Lockview was also presented championship rings by Julianno Scaglione of My Own Path Health and Wellness.

Scaglione’s son Armanno was a first-year receiver on the team and wanted to give back to the team for their inspiring play.

He saw the positive impact the team had on his son and all of the boys.

It was this team approach that inspired him to become involved with the team and sponsor the championship rings.