HAPPY NEW YEAR!

On behalf of myself and my team, I would like to extend good wishes to everyone in the riding for 2024. We have changed and adapted and continue to move forward in the face of challenges. I believe that 2024 will be an exciting year of revitalization and economic recovery.

Happy New Year! Bonne Année!

All the best,

Darrell Samson

MP for Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook

CANADA SUMMER JOBS

We have some exciting news for employers! The Canada Summer Jobs 2024 application period is now open. Submit your application by 11h59 p.m. Jan 10, 2024.

Apply now to get wage subsidies and help youth build their careers. www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/services/funding/canada-summer-jobs.html?fbclid=IwAR3WUv_Cs2h_YOoiMY-TyJx0AZjxFf8TyY9ScpnAUIzGQGImcQqaoDahkGEage subsidies – Canada.ca

THE NATIONAL SETTLEMENT AND RESETTLEMENT CALL FOR PROPOSALS

As more newcomers arrive in Canada, it is critical that they receive the supports and services that will set them up for success here in Canada and succeed in fully integrating and contributing to their communities.

The National Settlement and Resettlement Call for Proposals is accepting applications from service provider organizations that help newcomers, including refugees, access the tools, resources, and information they need to succeed in their new lives in Canada.

The deadline for applications is January 31st, 2024. For more information, please visit:

www.canada.ca/en/immigration-refugees-citizenship/corporate/partners-service-providers/funding/settlement-funding

SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE

You are not alone.

The 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline offers 24/7/365, trauma-informed and culturally appropriate suicide prevention crisis and emotional support in English and French by phone or text for everyone living in Canada.

To learn more about 9-8-8, please visit:

988.ca/?fbclid=IwAR2q-s26RlOmQWJeawHLE4Q9SjbOZvO05dXz0fYPu6pq5sit3u8teRGmj1Ie Crisis Helpline (988.ca)

SAVE THE DATE!! NOVA SCOTIA HERITAGE DAY – FAMILY SKATE

Date: Monday February 19th, 2024

Time: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Location: Sackville Arena, 91 First Lake Dr, Lower Sackville NS B4C 2S8

Come join us for a

FREE Skate and FREE Chili!!

