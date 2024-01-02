Upper Rawdon woman wins big on N.S. Firefighter 50/50 raffle

UPPER RAWDON: An Upper Rawdon woman went into the new year as a millionaire.
Barbara Armstrong was the winner of the Dec. 28 draw for the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle.
The winnings was $1,001,275 with ticket number #205747.
Armstrong picked up her cheque form the Amherst Fire Department over the weekend.
She purchased her tickets in support of the Rawdon and District Volunteer Fire Department.
As a result, the Rawdon Fire Hall picks up a $1,000 bonus for this draw.
Organizers of the draw wished all of the players who have supported this 50-50 throughout the year to have a safe start to 2024.
Other MEGA CASH WINNERS of $2,024 each included two from the local area of Sackville and East Hants:
This list included:
– Inger MacIntyre, Mount Uniacke
– Nick Surette, Yarmouth
– Cindy-Jo Reid, Gaspereau
– Drew Kirvin, Lower Sackville
– Amanda DeCoste, Monastery
– Melanie Bruce, Upper Tantallon
– Lorraine Glenn, Tatamagouche
– Mark Hippern, Hammonds Plains
– Ruston Chute, Hammonds Plains
– Devin Fancy, Bridgewater
Make sure to get your N.S. Firefighter 50/50 raffle tickets at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsfd and support your local volunteer fire department.