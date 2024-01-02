Upper Rawdon woman wins big on N.S. Firefighter 50/50 raffle

UPPER RAWDON: An Upper Rawdon woman went into the new year as a millionaire.

Barbara Armstrong was the winner of the Dec. 28 draw for the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 raffle.

The winnings was $1,001,275 with ticket number #205747.

Armstrong picked up her cheque form the Amherst Fire Department over the weekend.

She purchased her tickets in support of the Rawdon and District Volunteer Fire Department.

As a result, the Rawdon Fire Hall picks up a $1,000 bonus for this draw.

Organizers of the draw wished all of the players who have supported this 50-50 throughout the year to have a safe start to 2024.

Other MEGA CASH WINNERS of $2,024 each included two from the local area of Sackville and East Hants:

This list included:

– Inger MacIntyre, Mount Uniacke

– Nick Surette, Yarmouth

– Cindy-Jo Reid, Gaspereau

– Drew Kirvin, Lower Sackville

– Amanda DeCoste, Monastery

– Melanie Bruce, Upper Tantallon

– Lorraine Glenn, Tatamagouche

– Mark Hippern, Hammonds Plains

– Ruston Chute, Hammonds Plains

– Devin Fancy, Bridgewater

Make sure to get your N.S. Firefighter 50/50 raffle tickets at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/nsfd and support your local volunteer fire department.