ELMSDALE: The community is giving back to those who need it, and that has led a community pantry to expand.

The expanded Giving Pantry is now open 24/7 at the Cup of Soul in Elmsdale, and bigger with more room for more food.

It is for anyone who may need some extra or just need.

The Giving Pantry is for people to take what they need but also for those who can leave what they can. It will be replenished daily.

The community can donate by dropping off goods to Cup of Soul in Elmsdale.

Recently, community volunteers placed the bigger Giving Pantry at the Elmsdale business.

Organizers say it will include items that people can take if they need, and others can leave things for folks to use.

If people need more than is available they can contact Cup of Soul or the East Hants Family Resource for assistance.

Among items they always need include:

Cans with keys

Snacks

granola bars

Apple sauce

fruit snacks

Ready to serve One package meal.

Things to eat in car.

Cup of soups

Raman noodles

Canned fish and meat Pet food

Organizers wished to thank the East Hants Family Resource Centre for the baby and hygiene products.

They also wished to thank Cup of Soul for storing food and supplying a place for the pantry for people to come to.

Lifeschoolhouse Enfield for their dedication to the project, and the community for their support and donations.

“They make a big difference,” said Sara Wood.