Firefighters responded to water rescue in Belnan area

BELNAN: Firefighters from four departments responded on the weekend to a water rescue in the Belnan area.

The firefighters were paged out after two ATV riders were reportedly swept away by the waters where they were driving along the Nine Mile River in Belnan.

Elmsdale Fire Chief Kevin Goodman said approximately 20 firefighters responded to the scene.

East Hants firefighters from Elmsdale fire; Kennetcook fire with their side-by-side; the swift water rescue team from Lantz Fire; Nine Mile River with a side-by-side of a member attended the scene.

East Hants RCMP and EHS also responded.

Goodman said the two victims got themselves out of the river.

“Another civilian on their four-wheeler brought one patient out to EHS,” said Goodman.

“The second came out on his ATV once his ATV was removed from river with assistance from our firefighters.”