New $1,000 bursary from East Hants Crime Prevention announced

ELMSDALE: Students in post-secondary programs can now apply for a new bursary.

The East Hants Crime Prevention Association announced an additional bursary as part of the Const. Heidi Stevenson Humanitarian Bursary.

This one will be focused on awarding students already in a post secondary program.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The students for this new $1,000 bursary must be pursuing an education focused in criminology, any helping profession (such as human services, social work, psychology, etc.) or emergency services (law enforcement, fire, paramedic).

Details for the new bursary are here in this poster from East Hants Crime Prevention:

The scholarship details.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 9.