Aerotec Engines receives half-a-million dollar federal investment

BEAVER BANK: An aerospace business located in Beaver Bank is one of five Nova Scotia aerospace defence companies receiving federal funding to assist them reach new heights.

Aerotech Engines has been given a half-a-million dollars in federal investment in an announcement made by the federal government last month.

The Windgate Drive company will use the money to re-design and expand its facility, and to acquire advanced manufacturing equipment.

These improvements will allow the company to increase efficiency, helping it become a leader in overhauling and repairing engines for the general aviation market.

The project is also expected to create 10 -15 new jobs.

Jason Crowell, President of Aerotec Engines, said strategic government funding empowers small and medium-sized businesses to grow and innovate.

“Nova Scotia has a strong network of successful Aerospace and Defense organizations, thanks in part to the forward-thinking efforts of ACOA,’ said Crowell. “We look forward to the next chapter at Aerotec Engines, another step toward becoming a world leader in the industry.”

For Atlantic Canadians, the partnership between ACOA and N.S. aerospace and defence companies present opportunities to gain skilled employment and contribute to economic growth.

The Government of Canada is investing to support innovation, expansion, automation and digitization in Nova Scotia’s aerospace and defence sector.

Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister Responsible for ACOA, announced total repayable investments of $ 4,144,807.

Others receiving funding included:

ESL Technology Inc. (ESL Labs) is receiving $2,581,750 for two projects to acquire new equipment and expand its testing capabilities. These investments will help ESL Labs broaden their product and material testing to local, national, and international organizations.

These investments will result in ten new jobs by the end of 2024 and an anticipated 8 new jobs by the end of 2025.

I.M.P Group Limited (IMP Group) has received $478,557 to purchase equipment and software that will help automate and digitize its manufacturing and repair processes.

Modest Tree Media Inc. (Modest Tree) received $334,500 to engage business development, marketing, and human resource expertise to help grow the company efficiently .

This will also help the company meet client demand for its 3D training simulations, and for its digital solutions for maintenance and operations of complex equipment.

Spiri Holdings Inc. (Spiri Robotics) has received $250,000 to acquire additional engineering, research, and computer science expertise.

This will help the company meet growing demand for its unmanned drones and mobile drone bases, which are designed primarily for security, data collection and analysis.

“The sky is the limit thanks to Nova Scotia’s pioneering aerospace and defence businesses,” said Minister Hutchings in a release. “Thanks to the large supply chains, they create a huge ripple effect in the manufacturing and service sectors of our region’s economy and help to attract and develop a skilled workforce.

“They’re no small part of why the wind is in Atlantic Canada’s sails right now.”