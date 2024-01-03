FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: With COVID-19 and other illnesses on the go in communities in the area, new rapid tests are available.

The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen rapid test in a blue and white coloured packaged box replaces the ones in the green box, which have a Jan. 1, 2024 expiry date.

These new Flowflex rapid tests can be picked up at Advanced Education Minister and Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong’s office in Fall River.

The office is located in the Gerald Mitchell Contracting building.

The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a non-invasive, lower nostril test providing consumers with an accuracy of 98.6%.

Simply swab 1-2cm deep in each nostril and dip into the provided solution.

The FlowFlex Antigen Test can help detect asymptomatic individuals.

It has an expiry date of SEPT. 2024.

The tests provides:

• Results in just 15 minutes via an easy, four-step process.

• Provides an accuracy rate of 98.6% using gold nano-shell technology.

• Non-invasive, only requiring you to insert the swab 1-2cm deep into each nostril.

• Ultra sensitive, even at low viral loads, helping to detect asymptomatic individuals.