FALL RIVER/BEAVER BANK: With COVID-19 and other illnesses on the go in communities in the area, new rapid tests are available.
The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen rapid test in a blue and white coloured packaged box replaces the ones in the green box, which have a Jan. 1, 2024 expiry date.
These new Flowflex rapid tests can be picked up at Advanced Education Minister and Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank MLA Brian Wong’s office in Fall River.
The office is located in the Gerald Mitchell Contracting building.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is a non-invasive, lower nostril test providing consumers with an accuracy of 98.6%.
Simply swab 1-2cm deep in each nostril and dip into the provided solution.
The FlowFlex Antigen Test can help detect asymptomatic individuals.
It has an expiry date of SEPT. 2024.
ADVERTISEMENT:
The tests provides:
• Results in just 15 minutes via an easy, four-step process.
• Provides an accuracy rate of 98.6% using gold nano-shell technology.
• Non-invasive, only requiring you to insert the swab 1-2cm deep into each nostril.
• Ultra sensitive, even at low viral loads, helping to detect asymptomatic individuals.