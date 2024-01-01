LANTZ: It might be silver that the East Hants U15A Penguins won, but their performance during the Braeden Bannister Memorial, was definitely championship-worthy, falling in double overtime in the final.

Playing good hockey throughout the three-day tournament at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz, the Pens came out on the wrong side of a 6-5 double overtime loss to a tough Pictou County club.

In round robin play the two teams had also played to a 5-5 tie.

A Penguin calms the puck ready for a shot. (Healey photo)

Against the Crushers in the final, the Pens trailed 3-1 and 4-2 at times before rallying to force extra time. And then the teams were scoreless in the first overtime period.

The game ended when Pictou scored in the second overtime period, but both teams deserve high fives for their effort. It was one both could easily be declared winners in.

Avery Aitken scored a hat trick to lead the Penguins offence.

Austin Allen and Keylor MacIntyre had single tallies for the hosts.

Dylan Gatto picked up a pair of helpers in the championship final.

Single helpers were credited to affiliate Max Steffin and Aidan Stewart.

Tanner Whynot for the Pens and Pictou goalie Ben MacDonald both had tremendous games between the pipes.

A Pictou player carries the puck into the Cole Harbour zone. 9Healey photo)

A Cole Harbour player settles the puck as a Pictou player races towards him. (Healey photo)

A Wings defender keeps the puck away from a Pictou player. (Healey photo)

In earlier games in the round robin, after a dying minutes goal by the Antigonish Bulldogs, the Pens skated right down the ice after the puck drop and scored as they earned a hard fought 2-2 tie with a Bulldogs squad that had been tough for the opposition all tournament long.

Ten seconds after Antigonish’s Jace MacDonald made it 2-1, Penguin Mason MacIsaac, assisted by Aidan Stewart, tied the contest and that’s how it ended.

It was the third goal of the third period, with MacIsaac tying it late in the third at 1-1.

Tanner Whynot stood on his head with several highlight saves to keep it close for East Hants.

Other game scores for East Hants were:

Penguins clawed the Bearcats from Truro 10-3 in the tournament opener on Dec. 27.

East Hants defeated Halifax 5-4 in one of the two semi-finals to advance to the final.

Pictou eased by Truro in the other semi-final with a 7-0 shellacking to punch their ticket to the final.

(Healey photo)

With Penguins closing in on the loose puck the Antigonish goalie makes sure he knows where it is to stomp on it for a play stoppage. (Healey photo)

An East Hants player tries to eye a teammate as Antigonish players crowd the open ice area looking for a turnover. (Healey photo)

Organizers would like to thank all of the community and businesses who supported and made the 2023 Braeden Bannister U15A Memorial Tournament possible.

Teams that took part included:

Cole Harbour Wings;

Halifax Hawks;

Pictou Crushers;

Antigonish Bulldogs;

Truro Bearcats;

and your host East Hants Penguins.